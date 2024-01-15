Modem or router? Knowing exactly the differences will help you make the right decision

What are the differences to know between modems and routers and what aspects should be explored further: here are the details.

Technology has become an increasingly essential component of everyone's life, as have the gadgets and devices that can be used, such as computers, tablets and smartphones. Obviously, the importance that the Internet has gained over time is also very high. Having a good connection is actually very important to be able to move around and do research online whether for work or perhaps for study purposes, without forgetting entertainment and communication.

Precisely in this sense, delving into some of the practical aspects associated with communication and knowing more to guide yourself in choices also becomes an important aspect, especially in certain cases, e.g. Differences between modems and routers. The latter are two central devices in corporate networks as well as at home, and sometimes, there is a bit of confusion with the two terms that end up overlapping.

In fact, in many cases, you may end up thinking that the two tools are the same thing, when in fact they have different functions that you generally need to know about, and even more so, in the case of a needs-based purchase. In the first place we can say that a modem is necessary to connect to the Internet, while a router is not but it is important for directing traffic from one network to another or towards the Internet.

The difference between routers and modems: what they are and what their purpose is

Understand the difference between routers and modems It is therefore an important aspect that requires knowing first and foremost the purpose of the two devices. And in the case of a router, it's a device designed to take care of it Distributing data packets across the network For different computers or IT devices connected to the same network. To further clarify the concept is the meaning of the word itself, since “Router” Derived from “road” He stands on the track. Possible translation could be “Coaches”.

Basically, the router takes care of routing and routing the modem connection to every device in the home or office. Moving on to modem, the word is made up of a diminutive “The Changer” It is that “Demodulator”. The role played is related to Translating electromagnetic signals received from a telephone line into digital data Understood by the device.

At the same time, the tool decrypts the outgoing data, allowing the data to travel over the phone line. There are several options that can allow communication between the modem and the navigation device, i.e. using a USB port, wireless connection or an Internet SIM card. In some cases, some models allow connection to laptops via specific speed cards. As everyone knows, the modem looks like a black box with 4 LAN ports for communication, switches and LEDs that indicate operation and any anomalies.