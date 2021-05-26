Milan and Banco BPM together for a new project targeting youth

The “All Colors of Sport” initiative, promoted by AC Milan in collaboration with Banco BPM and Società Editoriale Vita, is part of the RESPACT program, launched by Rossoneri to promote social justice, equality and inclusiveness. Including a series of events that will see the participation of Italian schools and some community networks, the project is a unique place to promote virtuous opportunities for comparison.

The aim of “Tutti i Colori dello Sport” is to inspire new generations to a culture of dialogue and reflection by sharing the growth experiences of the Rossoneri representatives who have always been committed to sharing the educational values ​​associated with the sport.

Yesterday it was the turn of the fifth graders of the Institute of Ismaili Studies, Olga Fiorini-Marco Pantani, Busto Arsizio High School. About 150 students, along with a group of young people from the Exodus co-op who intervened in this regard, had the opportunity to confront Rossoneri striker Valentina Bergamchi and David Cordone, Milan’s women’s deputy coach. During the meeting, Milan testimonials were discussed with Marco Degi – the head of the Milan and Lombardy Regional Department at Banco BPM – and the young students, who spoke with numerous questions, about issues related to gender equality and the difficulties an athlete could undertake. Meet along the way.

The program will continue during the next academic year. Appointed in October for the first of a series of new meetings devoted to comparison with Italian high school students on issues of diversity, tolerance and inclusiveness.

Sara Ciaparella, President of the Professional Sports Institute, Marco Pantani, commented, “Our institute, for more than 15 years, has been involved in the educational and school project in support of student-athletes and athletes, largely in line with the values ​​promoted by the association calling for self-respect and others, equality, solidarity and action. Volunteering, and these topics are dealt with with our children on the basis of sport. It is a great way to convey these values, if you know and live properly.

“The heroes of these meetings are children: we are proud of our ability to contribute to the debate held by teachers on the core issues that AC Milan has committed to implementing through RESPACT,” added Martino Ruggie, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at AC Milan. To make an important contribution to fostering a culture of sensitivity, respect and inclusion in students. We are delighted to have friends Vita and Banco BPM by our side in this adventure, with whom we share values ​​and methodology. “

“We are proud of our ability to support AC Milan in this project that promotes inclusiveness, culture and awareness of gender equality in schools. These issues mean that adults are more aware tomorrow,” said Marco Degi, Head of the Milan and North Lombardy Regional Department at Banco BP. BPM is pursuing an ambitious path to sustainability, and is attentive and sensitive in supporting all those initiatives that manage to reconcile education and training with respect and inclusion. “