DZN talks about digital ground frequency

With the UEFA Champions League Final, the final season of traditional football will come to an end. As he indicates TuttosportAs of next year, the ball will be nearly fully usable by broadcast, between DozenAnd the Amazon Prime Video And other services.

Despite the broadcast, Dazn-digital land game remains open. According to the newspaper, the platform is negotiating the purchase of digital terrestrial frequencies, which will reduce the network in the event of traffic congestion, allowing subscribers to watch the game in a classic way.

Dozn continues to deal with it Urban Cairo For the multiplier used by LA7. Another negotiation related to the advertising agency. Dazn will strengthen its internal structure, but collaboration with an outside group will also be identified.

Meanwhile, the signature campaign continues for the upcoming football season on the Amazon front, which has already been secured Sandro PiccininiWho will join him Massimo AmbrosiniCommentary on the 16 best UEFA Champions League matches in the three-year period 2021-2024.

More traffic will come, but it almost certainly will coexist, as Amazon will only stream one game per week.