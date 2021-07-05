Mediterranea University welcomes the President of the Italian Space Agency

Reggio Calabria “Space is part of our imagination. Looking up belongs to the human soul. We hope to be able to attract the youngest to cultivate the dream of going into space one day.” engineer permission Giorgio SacucciaPresident of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) on the occasion of the visit of the University of Mediterranea Reggio Calabria to participate in Webinar on Follow-up Activities of the Fourth International Space Forum (ISF) 2019 – Mediterranean Branch is co-organizing of the two bodies. From the university’s “Ludovico Quaroni” lecture hall, broadcasts are spread to 17 countries of the Mediterranean region (Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Croatia, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Morocco, Mountain Lions, Slovenia, Tunisia, Turkey) who participate in the event through their representatives.

An initiative that starts from afar. The University of Reggio, on September 5, 2019, signed a framework agreement in order to initiate the path of dialogue and integration in the field of space science and technology that began in the context of the ISF.

“We wanted to define – says the rector, Santo Marcelo Zimbon – The path of integration and cooperation among all subjects operating in the Mediterranean basin. Today we intend to draw a new line.” In fact, the international course on this topic was presented at the meeting on July 5 Geographical information and space data management for the needs and sustainable development of the Mediterranean region It is scheduled to take place at the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria next November 2021. But this is not the only new: “There are also many other initiatives that are part of this path and that aim to create a network of cooperation with implications for all strategic areas of life from These countries also provide an opportunity for youth participation.”

As ASI President, Saccoccia emphasized: “Today’s webinar is being used to learn how to make the best use of space services, from geolocation to satellites to protect coastlines and encourage sustainable growth.” The intergenerational openness that looks “towards infinity and beyond”: “Today – concludes the Rector – space science and technology offer tremendous prospects for innovation. Investment in this sector, at least in Europe, has been measured at a ratio of 1 to 10, so everything that is done Striving for innovation offers a service to communities that can be exploited from multiple perspectives.” (fd)