Sun and heat today and in the next few days »ILMETEO.it

Weather forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021, Palermo. Mainly clear and humid day, temperatures vary between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius
Palermo weather forecast
Palermo, Monday 5 July: Day is characterized by good and warm weather, temperatures range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius. In detail: clear sky in the morning, clear and warm sky in the afternoon, no clouds in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 2 pm and will be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 25 degrees Celsius at 6 am. The winds will be moderate from the north and northwest in the morning and afternoon. Its intensity is about 20 km / h, weak from the north in the evening with a strength of about 6 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 9.5, which corresponds to 1023W / m2.
Tuesday 6 July: Mostly a hot day with a clear sky, the minimum temperature is 22 ° C, the maximum is 32 ° C. In particular, we will have clear skies in the morning, abundant sunshine and heat in the afternoon, and clear skies in the evening. Tomorrow the maximum temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius at 4 pm, while the minimum at 6 am will be 22 degrees Celsius. The wind will be light from east-northeast-east in the morning, with a speed of about 8 km / h, and in the afternoon it will be moderate in speed from the north-east and its intensity will be about 15 km / h, and in the evening it will be moderate in speed from east-southern. eastward with a force of about 15 km/h. The highest solar energy intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 9.7, which corresponds to 1033 W / m2.
Wednesday 7 July: The day is characterized by good and warm weather, the minimum temperature is 24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is 34 degrees Celsius. In detail: bright sunshine and heat in the morning and afternoon, and no clouds in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 3 pm and will be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is 24 degrees Celsius at 6 am. The wind will be weak in the morning from the east with a strength of about 8 km / h, in the afternoon moderate speed from east – north – East with a force of 16 km / h, moderate in the evening coming from the east with a strength of 15 km / h. The highest solar energy intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 9.7, which corresponds to 1033 W / m2.
Thursday July 8: A day characterized by good and warm weather, the minimum temperature is 24 ° C, and the maximum is 33 ° C. In detail: clear and warm sky in the morning and afternoon, clear sky in the evening. During the day the maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius at 2 pm, while the minimum at 6 am will be 24 degrees Celsius. The wind is light from east to northeast in the morning with a strength of 8 km / h, moderate from the northeast in the afternoon with intensity between 12 km / h and 17 km / h, weak from the east in the evening and its intensity is between 9 km. / h and 14 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 pm with a UV value of 9.6, which corresponds to 1027W / m2.
