In the period after summer, you may feel tired during the day. This condition can make us nervous, because we are unable to do all of our daily chores as we would like. So, let’s start wondering what’s going on and how we can counter this phenomenon. However, if we are accompanied by fatigue and drowsiness during the day, it is recommended to adopt these solutions. First of all, it means that it is time to consult a specialist. In fact, if you are not the only one exhaustion It passes but we still have to run for cover. Daytime tiredness can result from poor sleep at night. Therefore, the inability to restore the necessary focus and energy causes negative repercussions on saluteIt also threatens social relationships. But, let’s get to know the causes of this chronic fatigue.

Causes of chronic fatigue

daytime tiredness and drowsiness, They can hide problems Such as depression, stress, anxiety, or other medical conditions. Among these, we have: diabetic, Changes in sodium levels, narcolepsy, hypothyroidism, hypercalcemia. Or it may happen that taking certain medications, such as antihistamines and sedatives, can cause excessive daytime fatigue. Additionally, the above symptoms can be warning signs of sleep apnea syndrome. The latter is characterized by pauses in breathing during sleep, lasting 10 seconds or more. This can cause constant small awakenings that break up the rest and render them ineffective. Hence: fatigue and drowsiness even during the day.

If we are tired and sleepy during the day, it is recommended that we adopt these solutions

Therefore, the first reason for the intervention is insomnia. The specialist may prescribe tests such as polysomnography to detect the presence of sleep apnea. Or, depending on the patient’s type and symptoms, he may order other investigations. At this point, after determining the cause, the doctor will indicate targeted therapy and, if necessary, prescribe medications.

In general, to improve the quality of sleep, we can follow the following rules:

1) Establish as regular sleep patterns as possible, and try to go to bed and get up at the same time;

2) Avoid eating dinner right before bed;

3) keep the room temperature neither too hot nor too cold;

4) do not take stimulating substances, such as green tea, coffee, ginseng, in the early afternoon;

5) turn off the TV, computer and smartphone at least half an hour before bedtime;

6) Take sleep aids, such as passion flower or valerian.