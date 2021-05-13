Mario Tragi becomes Prime Minister for free, 80 thousand euros saved by Conte in Tem

Franco Pechis May 12, 2021

Mario Draghi serves as Italy’s prime minister without receiving a single euro salary. On May 5, he signed a public statement posted on a government website, explaining that he had “not received any pay related to his inauguration.”

So the Italians are saving the net 80 thousand euros that Giuseppe Conte received for the same job, he declared for all four winds, declaring that he had reached 20% of his salary. Drake didn’t say a word, and now we know he’s volunteering because he has to file his assets.

Of course, the former governor of the Bank of Italy and the former ECP number one earned well, he declared a taxable amount of 581,665 euros on his last tax return, but that amount was less than half of what the count declared. In the position of Chairman of the Council (2 1.2 million). The difference in style between the two – one is the one who blows the whistle and the other is the first head of government who works quietly without pay is really exciting.