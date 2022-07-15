July 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Maria Zakharova angry at Kamala Harris, the most humiliating comparison to the US Vice President - Il Tempo

Maria Zakharova angry at Kamala Harris, the most humiliating comparison to the US Vice President – Il Tempo

Samson Paul July 15, 2022 2 min read
Giada Oricio

It’s an American-Russian clash. Maria Zakharova attacks Kamala Harris: “But how do you talk? In America there is a decline. ” He quotes Martin Luther King, Jr. From her channel on Telegram, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Minister, Serge Lavrov, mocks US Vice President Kamala Harris. Zakharova quoted part of Harris’s speech on bailing out America: “It seems like maybe a small problem, it’s a big problem. You have to go and be able to get to where you want to go to get your work done and go home” and he mocked her:” What language Which are you talking about? Not found.”

Then the spokesperson rushed out: “When many lie and live in a surreal world of their painful delusions, speech disorder and language difficulties begin. This is what we see with American officials.” A muscular challenge, Zakharova’s challenge that “destroys” her rival, recalls the sermon of Martin Luther King, the activist and leader of the civil rights movement for African Americans: “I compare their pathetic rhetorical efforts to the inspiration and inner light of Martin Luther King. In America there is decline.”

The spokesperson sees far beyond the periphery, but is shortsighted inside: Russia’s GDP has collapsed to -8.5% and opponents of the Putin regime have been imprisoned, tortured and killed.

See also  Seven dead in two avalanches in the French Alps - Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

She gave her boyfriend a kidney but he cheated on her after a few months. She: “I’ll do it again.”

July 14, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

African cyclone for at least 10 days, heat and drought to the bitter end »ILMETEO.it

July 14, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

EU Plan Draft: “Thermostats drop by one degree in homes” – Europe

July 14, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Surprising Curacao over USA, Holland beats Japan – OA Sport

July 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Fines also for those who benefit from charging poles, everyone benefits

July 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Netflix announces dates for new event in 2022

July 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Wine goes to space, to tropical scraps and vintage bottles

July 15, 2022 Karen Hines