July 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

She gave her boyfriend a kidney but he cheated on her after a few months. She: "I'll do it again."

She gave her boyfriend a kidney but he cheated on her after a few months. She: “I’ll do it again.”

Samson Paul July 14, 2022 2 min read

donate a the kidneys in his face Fiance Soon after his confession to her a betrayal. there tiktoker Share Colleen Le He shared his story about the tragedy on his social page. In fact, the young woman donated the kidney to her ex-boyfriend, convinced that their relationship is strong and strong, but soon after found out that he was cheating on her with another woman.



She goes to a chiropractor for neck pain, 28 years old, paralyzed with four dissected arteries


Domenico Banderamonti, a 4-year-old boy, died in a coma due to the bacteria. Mother’s Complaint: “They Killed Him”



the gift


Coleen said she met her ex-boyfriend in 2015 and decided to donate her kidney after a few months of dating. The 30-year-old who lives in Yorba Lindain CaliforniaHe explained that it was important for him to move quickly as he was already on dialysis and his kidney function was less than 5%.


Then the girl added that her ex-husband did not ask for college, but admitted that she felt pressure and his love and belief in their love, so she decided to take the important step.






Betrayal at a bachelorette party


After donating a kidney to her ex-boyfriend, their relationship doesn’t seem to have changed until about 7 months later, the boy confesses to cheating on her at a bachelor party. My initial reaction was to feel hurt and betrayed. He was a staunch Christian and always stuck to his morals throughout our relationship, so it definitely shocked me that he betrayed me that way after all I did for him. Colin admitted, “I felt stabbed in the back and exploited.”

See also  A letter from 1,200 scientists to Johnson, 'Dangerous reopening' - Europe


Despite her grief, she said she tried to give her ex-boyfriend a second chance, but after about three months, after an argument, he decided to end it.



She: “I’ll do it again.”


Two months later he tried to call back, but this time the 30-year-old was adamant: “I didn’t answer because I felt like he was just calling me out of guilt.”


He concluded, “Despite everything I would do again, I would do everything again to save his life.”












Last update: Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 13:34

© Reproduction reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

African cyclone for at least 10 days, heat and drought to the bitter end »ILMETEO.it

July 14, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

EU Plan Draft: “Thermostats drop by one degree in homes” – Europe

July 14, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

USA: Reagan aircraft carrier operating in the South China Sea – the world

July 13, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

This is how a group of Chinese spies in the US operate

July 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Stock Exchange: Milan slips in the wake of political tensions and closes at -3.44% – Economy

July 14, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

F1 – F1 2023: Fantastic maneuvers to try to save the Belgian Grand Prix

July 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Because it would be impossible to do everything – Libero Quotidiano

July 14, 2022 Karen Hines