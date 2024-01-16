Learn these two functions and Google Sheets will have no more secrets for you: the quickest guide

Google Sheets is a great alternative to Excel and with a few tricks you can use it to its fullest without any problems. Try it now.

One of the most widely used but often difficult programs is Spreadsheet management. Microsoft has its famous software Excelbut also Google He created an alternative that is freely available to anyone with a Gmail account and using Google Driving It's Google Workspace.

Google Sheets It is fully functionally compatible with Microsoft software and that is why it is popular as a suitable alternative. But in addition to using it instead of Excel, Google Sheets hides the same secrets.

That's why there are some Very convenient functions To instantly learn to be able to use the software without thinking that it is owned by some demonic entity. The tricks we present to you today will be useful to you Manage your workspace better It can be used immediately and without remembering what kind of formula.

Google Sheets Tricks You Absolutely Need to Know

Spreadsheets are a great invention. As well as her work Schedule Where you can enter i Data Arranged by type, they are also useful a job With the same digital information. By organizing and activating account functions, you can perform amounts and variances, track inventory and maintain… accounting Even small companies.

But for everything to really work, you have to do it Spaces In spreadsheets it is Suitable for what should be included in those spaces. As with Excel, this is also possible in Google Sheets Manually resize columns and rows.

However, all this always happens Manually. Which means you will then have to go to A little by eye If you want to expand or collapse other columns and rows, follow what you have already done or you will have to reselect all rows and columns and do the process manually again. That's why it's there third way, Which can make everything much easier for you.

Select the row, column, rows, or columns you want to resize Right click. You will notice that the item is in the drop-down list that opens Change the column size s Change the row size. This item is very convenient because it allows you to insert a file Specific value Or let text dictate the cell size.