Fussano: Meeting with Federico Marrocco of NASA for Valore students

From the Valori benches to NASA: On the morning of Monday, January 15, students of the three-year High School of Applied Sciences of the Valori Institute in Fussano attended a particularly interesting seminar, related to the latest developments in the search for the outer planets of our solar system, the so-called exoplanets. The meeting's exceptional speaker was Dr. Federico Marrocco, an astrophysicist by training and research associate at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology at Caltech.

For Federico Marrocco, this was a homecoming, as his passion for science developed a few years ago among the offices of the secondary school sector of our institute: so the visit represented a nice opportunity to meet and discuss with professors and friends. The children were fascinated by the research perspectives that Dr. Marrocco presented to them, which showed how science can open us to a broader view of reality.