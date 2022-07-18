July 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Latest news of Ukraine. Zelensky dismisses the chief of services and the prosecutor for suspected collusion with Moscow

Latest news of Ukraine. Zelensky dismisses the chief of services and the prosecutor for suspected collusion with Moscow

Samson Paul July 18, 2022 1 min read

The General Staff in Kyiv repelled the Russian attacks from several directions

Armed Forces of Kyiv They repelled the Russian attacks from several directions, especially from Donetsk, Bakhmut, near Kamyanka, Novomykalevka and Voglidar. This was announced by the General Staff of Ukraine, explaining that “in the direction of Seversky the enemy periodically conducts aerial reconnaissance and artillery shelling in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.”

As stated in the bulletin issued this morning, “In the direction of Kharkiv, the enemy is trying to prevent our troops from advancing towards the state border. Bombings were carried out in the districts of the city of Kharkiv and in the settlements of Dergache, Pechenigi, Prodyanka, Russky Tishki, Petumnik and Koropochkin. He carried out air raids near Verkhny Saltov and Robyzhny.” .

On the other side of Donetsk, “enemy units bombarded the civilian and military infrastructure in the Donetsk, Seversk, Verknokamyansk, Hryorivka, Ivano-Daryevka, Sberen and other settlements.” The Ukrainian military reported that the Russians were “trying to launch an offensive near Hryhorivka” as “fighting continues”. Our defenders managed to repel the attacks in the settlement areas of Verkhnokamyansk, Sberen and Serebryanka ». Russian bombings “in the direction of Bakhmut” were also recorded. The enemy carried out assaults in the Novolohansky, Smyhria and Vogliherskaya regions. Without success, he withdrew”.

Bombing of Ukraine and Russia in Donetsk: at least 15 dead
See also  North Korea: floods, Kim Jong-un deploys the army - the last hour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

USA, “376 Ovaldi School Agents, Systematic Bankruptcies” – North America

July 18, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

An anesthesiologist abuses a woman about to give birth, in the frame of the video

July 17, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

August, from the latest updates for the holidays, not very reassuring news appears, forecast »ILMETEO.it

July 17, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Elden Ring Barbarians of Badlands, DLC leak may be fake – Nerd4.life

July 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Latest news of Ukraine. Zelensky dismisses the chief of services and the prosecutor for suspected collusion with Moscow

July 18, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

The latest news on the crisis opened by the Draghi government, Conte and the M5S

July 18, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

This Dutch farmer is expected to kill 95% of his livestock. Government says ‘No future for Dutch farmers’

July 18, 2022 Karen Hines