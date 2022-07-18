Latest news of Ukraine. Zelensky dismisses the chief of services and the prosecutor for suspected collusion with Moscow

7:48

The General Staff in Kyiv repelled the Russian attacks from several directions





Armed Forces of Kyiv They repelled the Russian attacks from several directions, especially from Donetsk, Bakhmut, near Kamyanka, Novomykalevka and Voglidar. This was announced by the General Staff of Ukraine, explaining that “in the direction of Seversky the enemy periodically conducts aerial reconnaissance and artillery shelling in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.”

As stated in the bulletin issued this morning, “In the direction of Kharkiv, the enemy is trying to prevent our troops from advancing towards the state border. Bombings were carried out in the districts of the city of Kharkiv and in the settlements of Dergache, Pechenigi, Prodyanka, Russky Tishki, Petumnik and Koropochkin. He carried out air raids near Verkhny Saltov and Robyzhny.” .

On the other side of Donetsk, “enemy units bombarded the civilian and military infrastructure in the Donetsk, Seversk, Verknokamyansk, Hryorivka, Ivano-Daryevka, Sberen and other settlements.” The Ukrainian military reported that the Russians were “trying to launch an offensive near Hryhorivka” as “fighting continues”. Our defenders managed to repel the attacks in the settlement areas of Verkhnokamyansk, Sberen and Serebryanka ». Russian bombings “in the direction of Bakhmut” were also recorded. The enemy carried out assaults in the Novolohansky, Smyhria and Vogliherskaya regions. Without success, he withdrew”.