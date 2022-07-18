July 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

USA, “376 Ovaldi School Agents, Systematic Bankruptcies” – North America

Samson Paul July 18, 2022 1 min read

376 officers rushed to the shooting that killed 21 people (19 children and two teachers) at Ovaldi Elementary School in Texas, but “systematic failures” and “blatantly poor decision making” created a chaotic scene that continued. 77 minutes before the murderer was killed they were confronted and killed. This is what emerged from an investigative report issued today. Not only local authorities are targeted, but also federal and state law enforcement agencies, the vast majority of those present. American media reports. The nearly 80-page report, the most accurate account to date of the catastrophic response to the assault, was developed by a commission of inquiry set up by the Texas House of Representatives and delivered today to the families of the victims, who have long requested it. To clarify the responsibility for the clients’ very long inaction while the killer continued to kill relentlessly.

