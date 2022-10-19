October 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Latest news of Ukraine. Putin applies martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

Latest news of Ukraine. Putin applies martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

Samson Paul October 19, 2022 2 min read

Head of the Russian invasion forces: “The situation is tense and difficult in Kherson”

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine has admitted that the recent Ukrainian attacks to retake the southern and eastern regions under Moscow’s control are putting pressure on Russian forces.
Another sign of Russian concern is that the head of the strategic southern Kherson region, installed by the Kremlin, announced on Tuesday a “gradual and orderly displacement” of civilians from four cities on the Dnipro River.

“The situation in the ‘special military operation’ area can be described as tense,” Sergei Sorovikin, a general in the Russian Air Force who now commands the Russian invasion forces, told Rossiya 24 news channel. About Kherson, Surovkin said: “The situation in this region is difficult. The enemy is deliberately bombing infrastructure and residential buildings.

Russian forces in the Kherson region have retreated 20-30 km in recent weeks, and there is a danger that they will be closed off on the western bank of the 2,200 km Dnipro River, which divides Ukraine in two.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed council member who also governs Zaporizhia in the south, said Ukrainian forces have intensified the nightly bombing of the city of Enerhodar, where many nuclear power plant employees live. He said on Telegram this morning that artillery fire hit the outskirts of the city and that there were 10 attacks around a thermal power plant.

Dmytro Orlov, whom Ukraine recognizes as the mayor of Enerhodar, accused Russia of the bombing. “The explosions, first in the industrial area, and then in the city itself, started around midnight and did not stop in the morning,” he said on Telegram.

See also  This is the cool jacket that will drive everyone crazy in Winter 2022, but let's not make the mistake of buying it now

Sergei Sorovikin, the general of the Russian Air Force who now leads the invasion forces in Ukraine. (EPA / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The 24-year-old jewelry designer who captured Chanel

October 19, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

What happened to the Iranian athlete, Naz Ragabi, who participated without a headscarf

October 18, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Unusual heat in the coming days, we tell you now how long the Ottobrata-Bis »ILMETEO.it

October 18, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Strike in Rome on Friday 21 October, public transport at risk: details

October 19, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Top with Neos

October 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Wine tourism Airbnb chooses the most famous winelands

October 19, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Barco Carletti, remodeling begins to make way for new furnishings, toys and a multi-purpose field – Chronicles Ancona

October 19, 2022 Karen Hines