June 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

More people were found dead under the rubble of the collapsed building in Miami Beach: in total 9 dead and 156 missing

More people were found dead under the rubble of the collapsed building in Miami Beach: in total 9 dead and 156 missing

Samson Paul June 27, 2021 1 min read

On Saturday at a press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava, He said That the body of another person who died as a result has been recovered Partial collapse of the building of 12 stories high on Thursday in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, in addition to the four that have already been found. Always Levin Cava on Sunday morning confirm it A total of nine confirmed deaths, of which four have been identified, while the number of missing has been revised from 159 to 156.

The causes of the collapse are unknown at the moment, but some engineers and experts have done it some hypotheses Primarily related to the level of wear and tear of the building due to ocean salt which can penetrate structures and begin to rust steel components. Saturday The New York Times Release some data from Evaluation made in 2018 on the condition of the building, where “significant structural damage” was noted to the concrete slab under the pool outside the building, and “abundant” cracks and collapse in the columns, beams and walls of the underground parking lot.

– Read also: What do we know about the collapse of the building in Surfside near Miami Beach

READ  Germany apologizes to Namibia and recognizes the Herero and Namas genocide in the early 20th century: it will donate 1.1 billion in 30 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Church’s ‘roar’: The Ratzinger Line is back

June 27, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Covid Germany, injuries almost halved in a week

June 27, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

The neighbor’s tree stands out on his property and he cuts it in half vertically

June 26, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Stop Super Stamping and Petty Taxes: What’s Changing With the New Tax Reform

June 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Europeans, an opinion journalist, denounces: “Persisted and insulted by fans”.

June 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Record heat in Siberia, global warming is scary

June 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Euro 2020, De Ligt betrays the Netherlands: Czech Republic in the quarter-finals

June 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt