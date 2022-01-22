January 22, 2022

Kovit, 44 Chinese planes grounded from US: Beijing angry

The The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced the suspension of 44 direct flights to China Covit-19 is operated by four Chinese carriers in response to the Beijing government’s decision to suspend the same number of US airlines due to problems. The suspensions will begin on January 30 The scheduled flight from Los Angeles to Xiamen with Xiamen Airlines will continue until March 29, according to the Department of Transportation. This decision will affect Chinese companies Xiamen Airlines, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines. Since December 31, Chinese authorities have suspended 20 United Airlines, 10 American Airlines and 14 Delta Airlines flights after some passengers tested positive.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said the policy for international passenger flights to China was “applied in a fair, open and transparent manner, equally to Chinese and foreign airlines.” He called for the US decision to be “unreasonable” and to “stop disrupting ordinary passenger flights.” By Chinese airlines.

