Juventus, Agnelli-Elkan collect: 9 billion for Exor to sell PartnerRe

October 30, 2021

Juve, gli Agnelli-Elkan incassano: a Exor 9 miliardi per la vendita di PartnerRe

Karen Hines October 30, 2021 1 min read

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, is ready to sell PartnerRe, a reinsurance company acquired in 2016 at the end of a hostile $6.9 billion takeover of French giant Covea. write it sun 24 hourswhich highlights how the 9 billion euro operation will generate a capital gain of 3.2 billion euro in the group’s coffers.

Big deal for Exor wallet, of which PartnerRe currently accounts for 22.2 percent, Such as Juventus (which instead represents 2 percent). To understand how this income is managed: “For Exor – writes The Economic Gazette at the end – closing the Partner Re case means pooling an enormous amount of resources to be diverted to new investments and perhaps, at least in part, towards the Agnelli family, the holding company’s number one shareholder.”

By the end of the year, Juventus expects a capital increase of 400 million euros, which has already been approved by the board of directors. Exor has already paid 75 million of it as a down payment, and has pledged to underwrite 63.8 percent of its remit (the rest will be covered by four banks if minority shareholders remain unselected); In this regard, the shareholders’ meeting will be held on the same day on which the financial statements will also be approved as on June 30, 2021.

See also  Schneider abandons Cairo factory: 130 workers at risk

