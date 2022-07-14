July 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Juve and Bianconeri are the three stadiums they will play during their tour in America

Juve and Bianconeri are the three stadiums they will play during their tour in America

Noah French July 14, 2022 2 min read

from Keep going ai America. from 21 want July 30 The Bianconeri’s challenges will involve overseas engagements “Juventus Summer Tour”. Three le Friendly Scheduled: vs. First Deportivo GuadalajaraThen it will be time Barcelona Finally a match against the reigning European champions Real Madrid. Three races will be played in threes positions Different: Allegiant Stadium, Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Juve-Deportivo Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The July 22 (23 in Italy) The introduction of the Bianconeri will be: The Juv Allegri takes on Deportivo GuadalajaraAllegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A facility with a capacity of 65,000 spectators, it regularly hosts home games of the Las Vegas Raiders, a professional American football team that plays in the NFL. Construction of the stadium – including a retractable roof and artificial turf – began in September 2017, with an opening scheduled for summer 2020. It will host the 2024 Super Bowl.

Juve-Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas

The second challenge is one against BarcelonaIt will be played in Dallas, in the heart of Texas July 26 (27 in Italy). It takes the field cotton bowl, Built in 1930, the historic American facility (originally known as Fair Park Stadium) has a capacity of over 92,000 spectators. His name became indelibly linked to football during the 1994 World Cup, where he hosted 6 matches, including the historic quarter-final between Brazil and the Netherlands, won 3-2 by the Selecao in one of the most beautiful games of the World Championship event.

Juventus-Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena

Last friendly match against European champions Real Madrid July 30 (31 in Italy) And we will play Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, a municipality in Los Angeles County. The facility, recognized as a historical monument, has more than 90 thousand spectators and was the scene – on July 17, 1994 – of the final of the soccer World Cup between Italy and Brazil, won by the Verdioro team on penalties. More on soccer, it also hosted the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and some matches of the Copa America Centenario.

See also  The snow is strong, a huge load is coming! Risk Areas, Valuables and Accumulations ILMETEO.it

Check out the gallery

Juve, all Juventus positions until the beginning of the championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Justice, EU warning: “Gardabia reforms put processes at risk for corruption and independence of judges. Closer monitoring needed”

July 13, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Government, Letta-Draghi meeting: “Pd support”

July 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Europe, historic heat wave imminent; In the next few days the effects will also be in Italy »ILMETEO.it

July 12, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Juve and Bianconeri are the three stadiums they will play during their tour in America

July 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

For the first time in 20 years, a dollar equals one euro. And for 40 years there hasn’t been much inflation in the US: +9.1%

July 14, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Emmanuel Macron wants to cancel the TV license. France is in turmoil

July 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Zero temperature record, from Mont Blanc to Lampedusa something extraordinary will happen, the maps »ILMETEO.it

July 14, 2022 Karen Hines