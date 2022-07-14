Juve and Bianconeri are the three stadiums they will play during their tour in America

from Keep going ai America . from 21 want July 30 The Bianconeri’s challenges will involve overseas engagements “Juventus Summer Tour”. Three le Friendly Scheduled: vs. First Deportivo Guadalajara Then it will be time Barcelona Finally a match against the reigning European champions Real Madrid. Three races will be played in threes positions Different: Allegiant Stadium, Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Juve-Deportivo Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The July 22 (23 in Italy) The introduction of the Bianconeri will be: The Juv Allegri takes on Deportivo GuadalajaraAllegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A facility with a capacity of 65,000 spectators, it regularly hosts home games of the Las Vegas Raiders, a professional American football team that plays in the NFL. Construction of the stadium – including a retractable roof and artificial turf – began in September 2017, with an opening scheduled for summer 2020. It will host the 2024 Super Bowl.

Juve-Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas

The second challenge is one against BarcelonaIt will be played in Dallas, in the heart of Texas July 26 (27 in Italy). It takes the field cotton bowl, Built in 1930, the historic American facility (originally known as Fair Park Stadium) has a capacity of over 92,000 spectators. His name became indelibly linked to football during the 1994 World Cup, where he hosted 6 matches, including the historic quarter-final between Brazil and the Netherlands, won 3-2 by the Selecao in one of the most beautiful games of the World Championship event.

Juventus-Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena

Last friendly match against European champions Real Madrid July 30 (31 in Italy) And we will play Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, a municipality in Los Angeles County. The facility, recognized as a historical monument, has more than 90 thousand spectators and was the scene – on July 17, 1994 – of the final of the soccer World Cup between Italy and Brazil, won by the Verdioro team on penalties. More on soccer, it also hosted the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and some matches of the Copa America Centenario.