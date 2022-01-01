Maneskin, Rockin’s Eve, another hit in the US on the ABC video New Year’s special

Maneskin, The Roman rock band begins in 2022 and closes in 2021: amid applause. Back in the shadow of the American flag. Another hit, in short, is the new show on US TV on the stage of ABC’s New Year’s special broadcast “Rockin ‘Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest. And their album “Detro D’Ra – Volume 1” surpassed one billion plays on Spotify.
Put your loving hands together for that thisismaneskin #RockinEve Performance! ⁇ pic.twitter.com/aNOuEFKxEc
– New Year’s RockinEve January 1, 2022
Now a New Year’s message from the White House@POTUS @FLOTUS #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/g43A7hztXn
– New Year’s RockinEve January 1, 2022
