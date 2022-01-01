January 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Maneskin, Rockin's Eve, another hit in the US on the ABC video New Year's special

Maneskin, Rockin’s Eve, another hit in the US on the ABC video New Year’s special

Noah French January 2, 2022 1 min read

Maneskin, The Roman rock band begins in 2022 and closes in 2021: amid applause. Back in the shadow of the American flag. Another hit, in short, is the new show on US TV on the stage of ABC’s New Year’s special broadcast “Rockin ‘Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest. And their album “Detro D’Ra – Volume 1” surpassed one billion plays on Spotify.

See also  Eight, "Dragons have no clear message". Green Boss, Giannini's response amazes Grooper - in tempo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Massive resignation from the US to Italy: Mass escape from the workplace

January 1, 2022 Noah French
5 min read

The chorus approves of Matterella’s speech, but Berlusconi remains silent

January 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Epiphany carries all the anticyclone! Winter General arrives in Befana ா ILMETEO.it from Scandinavia

December 31, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

What to plant in January and February to have a garden and balcony full of flowers in spring

January 2, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Maneskin, Rockin’s Eve, another hit in the US on the ABC video New Year’s special

January 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The fourth wave of COVID-19 has put public finance bills at risk

January 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

GF Vip changes broadcast day and Delia Duran doesn’t enter: news

January 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese