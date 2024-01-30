January 30, 2024

“Italy as you have never seen it before,” this is the video from Belle Pais

Karen Hines January 30, 2024 2 min read

All the beauty of Italy captured by astronauts. Unique view from space: The high-definition shots are amazing, enjoy!

A film that will leave you speechless: all the beauty of Italy captured from space by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Bel Paese resumed in all its splendor! In particular, it was photographed with the RED Dragon camera aboard the International Space Station by ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli on August 29, 2017. The video shows real time as the International Space Station flies over Italy.

Some information about our planet

Our planet is the third farthest from the Sun and the fifth largest planet in the Solar System. It is the only world with liquid water on the surface and also the only world where life (known so far) exists.. The land is slightly larger than its neighbour Venus It is the largest of the four planets (all made of rock and metal) in the inner solar system. The planets, except Earth, bear the names of Greek and Roman gods. but, Land is a Germanic word, which simply means “earth” (it is at least 1,000 years old). The vast oceans served as a “cradle” for the evolution of life about 3.8 billion years ago.

Italy
Italy from space. Credit: NASA/Mark Garcia

With a radius of 6,371 km, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest in the solar system. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million km) away from us. Shoe This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It takes light from the Sun about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet. When the solar system settled into its current configuration, about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed thanks to gravity collecting gas and dust. Like other terrestrial planets, our planet has… A central core, a rocky mantle, and a solid crust.

