Italian Stock Exchange, commenting on today’s session (October 31, 2022)

Positive melody for UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Also a plus for Telecom Italia TIM and Campari. Saipem acceleration up

The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the week Fractional heights. “Technically speaking, the STOXX-50 is still trading above its immediate support at 3,600 points, inside a rising wedge, highlighting the fact that the uptrend is now facing an important turning point,” noted Pierre Ferret, technical analyst at ActivTrades.

at 15.20 FTSEMib It rose 0.65% to 22,676 points, after it fluctuated between a minimum of 22,459 points and a maximum of 22,678 points. At the same time FTSE Italia all participated It rose 0.61%. opposite direction to FTSE Italia medium hat (+0.3%) and for The star of FTSE Italia (-0.26%).

The Bitcoin It has fallen below $20,500 (about €20,500).

The BTP-Bund spread It hit 210 points, with the ten-year BTP yield staying above 4.2%.

L ‘euro It dropped to $0.99.

Positive intonation for UniCredit (+ 2.69% up to 12.588 EUR). The institute, led by Andrea Ursel, has announced the effects of the changes made by the European Central Bank on the terms and conditions of targeted long-term refinancing operations, which generally negatively affect lenders with TLTRO loans. In detail, the interest margin estimate for 2022, excluding Russia, has been updated to more than 9.7 billion euros, including a positive full-year TLTRO contribution of about 0.4 billion euros. The Institute does not anticipate any benefit from TLTRO for results beginning in 2023.

plus sign for file Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+0.51% to 1.94€). Today is the last day available to join the €2.5 billion capital increase.

focus on Telecom Italia TIM. A . phone company records address 1.42% advance to 0.1993 euros. The company announced that it has signed an agreement to extend the effectiveness of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with CDP Equity, Macquarie, KKR and Open Fiber until November 30, 2022. However, the exclusive commitments expire as of October 31.

Saipem is accelerating upwards. Engineering company address 2.35% salt Priced at 0.9916 euros. The company announced that it has completed the sale of all onshore drilling activities to KCAD, which includes the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, for a cash consideration of $550 million, plus a 10% stake in KCAD.

Campari Records an increase of 2.49% to 9,138 euros. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire an initial 70% stake in Wilderness Trail Distiller. The consideration is $420 million for the initial 70% share capital. The organization’s corresponding 100% equity is $600 million, with no cash or financial debt, roughly 16 times the EBITDA forecast for 2022.



