Smart work, those who benefit from it are less likely to be promoted: that's why – Corriere.it

The advantages of smart working have been talked about for a long time: in addition to the possibility of maintaining social distancing during the pandemic crisis, it allows remote working Better reconciliation between professional life and personal life, in some cases also to maintain a higher concentration, which we tend to lose in shared spaces between colleagues. However, according to an analysis by Live Data Technologies (conducted on a sample of two million employees), there is also a disadvantage in terms of career: remote workers are less likely to be promoted.

And you give Following the “forced” remote working regime during the Covid pandemic, some companies have challenged smart working, while others have shown that they are open to hybrid or inclusive approaches as needed. as Wall Street JournalIn recent years, so-called “smart workers” have made the career leap with an average frequency of 31% less than those who regularly work in the office, full-time or even in a mixed mode: according to research data, In 2023, 5.6% of employees will work fully or partially on site They received a promotion at their organization, compared to 3.9% of those who worked remotely. Specifically, the latter tends to receive Lack of supervision and protection, and this gap particularly harms women.