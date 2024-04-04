Is Star Wars Outlaws rated on Ubisoft Forward Brazil release date?

After the cases of South Korea and Australia now Star Wars Outlaws He was It is also classified in Brazil At this point, it's entirely plausible that the game is now in the final stages of development, with a release date announced on PS5 and Xbox Series.Ubisoft forwardWhich was coincidentally announced today.

In fact, the French company has scheduled the new event for June 10, 2024, that is, in the week of Summer Game Fest, and it is reasonable to expect that the most important games will be shown on this occasion, among the already known games and other games that have not yet been revealed, and will arrive on computers. And consoles in the next few months.