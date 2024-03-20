Industrial production declines more than expected in January No more balls, the real priority is this, no more balls

Today comes a nice wave of negative data for Italy. Industrial production in Italy It fell 1.2% through January 2024, reversing an upwardly revised 1.2% increase in December and missing expectations for a 0.5% decline, revealing much worse than expected.

The country's economy is suffering in light of high rates, with noticeable declines in the production of capital goods (-3.6% compared to 0.9% in December) and consumer goods (-2% compared to 3.4%), so they are not produced for investments and are not even produced for consumer goods after the outbreak. December short crisis.

On the other hand, the production of energy goods rebounded (2.5% vs. -1%), while the production of intermediate goods remained unchanged (0% vs. 0.8%). Here is the relevant chart

On an annual basis, industrial production fell by 3.4%, marking the twelfth consecutive period of negative readings and the strongest since August. The last positive date was January 2023, so leave the chart annula.e

In Italy, newspapers are full of useless and/or harmful news. It would be very useful to know that the current year is the hottest of the last 10,000 years, when there will be no more companies, no factories, no workshops, and we will be a country of waiters, of tourists, of pensioners without pensions (those who pay taxes without producing Industrial and non-consumption?). It would be very useful to confirm that the economy is sustainable, when there is nothing left of it. We are getting close to this situation

The choice is simple: either keep talking about fluff and balls, or do something serious. Talking about industrial production in Italy talking about Princess Kate or the nonsense of the awakening, or the poor performance of Juventus, sounds strange, but sooner or later some people will lose their jobs, pensions and healthcare. Maybe then there will be some realism

Who knows, maybe someone will notice, sooner or later.



