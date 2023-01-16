Indonesia earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale on the island of Sumatra: the situation

A journalist with a passion for fact-checking, crime and pizza. Addicted to tobacco and caffeine, since 2016 he collaborates with Bufale.net and since 2018 he works at Optimagazine in the music department. He devours notebooks, survey logs, and carbohydrates, and fights anxiety disorder with injections of metal and shoegaze.















The earth shakes again: a new shock Earthquake In Indonesia, this time north of the island of Sumatra. The quake occurred at 6:30 am local time and measured 6.0 on the Richter scale.

Indonesia earthquake, situation

The earth shook again north of the island of Sumatra in the western region of Indonesia. This was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the American Geophysical Institute. According to the latter, the shock reached A.A Size 6.0While according to the Indonesian Institute of Geophysics, there is talk of tremors of magnitude 6.2.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 80 km, 48 km southeast of the city of Singkil in the Aceh region.

Indonesia was hit by the second earthquake in a week

No injuries or structural damages have been reported at this time.

The earth is still shaking in Indonesia

For residents, it is another earthquake just a week away previous traumaswith a 7.2-magnitude earthquake prompting local authorities in some cities to issue aTsunami warning.

The tsunami warning was then lifted a few hours later, though the subsequent magnitude 5.5 quake was recognized as a series of aftershocks.

November tragedy

Before the January 9 tremors, Also in November 2022 The Indonesian ground shook, causing a much larger number of casualties: about 160 dead and hundreds wounded.

The earthquake struck Jakarta province, especially in the city of Cianjur, where major disasters were recorded with buildings collapsing and residents falling under the rubble.

An employee told Reuters that the people of Southeast Asia are always prepared for earthquakes, but in this case the residents experienced moments of earthquakes. Mass panic.

even before, in Sulawesi in 2021105 people lost their lives in a 6.2-magnitude earthquake.



