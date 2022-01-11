January 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Important new options coming soon - Nerd4.life

Important new options coming soon – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 12, 2022 2 min read

The WhatsApp About to get a file Important update Regarding, in particular, Manage Voice Messages, which is now especially popular among many users of the popular messaging app, with options already in beta and will soon reach all users.

Specifically, it is a new way of to listen Voice messages: Until now, they could only be heard by starting the recording in the same chat you started these messages in, practically forcing you to keep the smartphone still while playing.


Whatsapp, screenshot of what the new voice message reader should be

For multitasking enthusiasts, this can be very annoying, as it makes it impossible to do anything else while listening to the message, but there is an important novelty that should solve the problem: as reported by the usual WABetaInfo, which always provides information so very reliable Regarding the upcoming news of the popular messaging app, it looks like you will soon be able to listen to messages too off chat.

Based on the image above, there is a variation of the program with a file modificationuser interface, is able to allow audio messages to be listened to also in other sections of Whatsapp, with a reader appearing superimposed on the screen and the ability to pause the audio, if needed.

We still don’t know how much this update will be available, but it won’t take long. Among other recent news, it was revealed that Last Access is no longer visible to outsiders to protect privacy.

See also  Ubisoft's new free shooter announced with a trailer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Android 13, media playback transfer between devices will be easier

January 11, 2022 Gerald Bax
5 min read

How MDR+ Works

January 11, 2022 Gerald Bax
4 min read

Jupiter, new mysteries revealed great hurricanes

January 11, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Simon Morrow rescued in Kathmandu, an avalanche destroys the base camp in Manaslu

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

USA earthquake, 6.6 magnitude shock in Nikolsky, all details 3B Meteo

January 12, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

About 9 billion ancient coins

January 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Paradise Ladies 6 January 12, 2022

January 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese