Image of the Earth and the Sun from the Moon's south pole: Amazing NASA video

An absolutely extraordinary view: This is our Earth and the Sun imaged in high resolution from the Moon's south pole. the video

This high-definition video shows the unusual movements of Earth and Earth Shoe It can be seen from the south pole of the moon. The three-month animation (just over three lunar days) is compressed into two minutes. The virtual camera is located on the edge of the hole Shackleton, partially visible at the bottom right, is directed toward our planet. The mountain on the horizon, about 136 kilometers away, is known informally as Mons Malaparte. Here, the Sun slides around the horizon, never more than 1.5 degrees above or below it, while the Earth swings up and down, never deviating from 0 degrees of longitude. The angle of our star, which is always low, produces very long shadows that revolve around it Lunar terrain It has bumps.

In the second month of conception, the Earth passes in front of the Sun, causing an eclipse. For observers on Earth, this is a lunar eclipse, as the Moon passes through the shadow cast by our planet. However, if viewed from the moon, this is the case Solar eclipse.

https://www.passioneastronomia.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/shackleton_earth_1080p30.mp4

Some information on our satellite

Its radius is 1737 km. The width of the Moon is less than a third of the width of the Earth It orbits at an average distance from our planet of 384,400 km. This means that 30 Earth-sized planets could fit between the two celestial bodies. The moon rotates at the same speed as it revolves around the earth (Synchronous rotation): This is why the same hemisphere is always visible. The moon has a core, mantle and crust. The solid, iron-rich inner core has a radius of 240 km, surrounded by a crust of liquid iron 90 km thick. The mantle extends from the partially molten layer into the lunar crust. It is likely composed of minerals such as olivine and pyroxene, which in turn are composed of magnesium, iron, silicon and oxygen atoms. The average thickness of the crust is about 110 km. It consists of oxygen, silicon, magnesium, iron, calcium and aluminium, with small amounts of titanium, uranium, thorium, potassium and hydrogen. in the past The moon had active volcanoes, all of them are currently in retirement. Our satellite, according to the most widely accepted theory, was created after a collision between a small planet called Theia and Earth about 4.5 billion years ago. Here is the link to learn more.

sourceCover image is owned by NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio