August 30, 2021

HURRICANE IDA is located in LOUSIANA, with a wind speed of 240 km/h which is stronger than KATRINA. The United States is preparing for the worst »ILMETEO.it

Samson Paul August 30, 2021

Weather: Hurricane IDA in Luciana, winds at 240 km/h stronger than Katrina. The United States is preparing for the worst

Hurricane IDA has reached Louisiana. And he did this by strengthening himself in the last few hours, reaching Class 4 (out of a maximum of 5) and Remember Katrina’s nightmare, the hurricane that shook those lands only 16 years ago.
IDA winds They are very strong, up to 240 km/h, and even superior to Katrina: we Very close to Class 5.
Forecasts talk about the dangers of catastrophic precipitation. Tens of thousands of residents were forced to evacuate and All flights to leave the city have been canceled due to bad weather.

The Governor of Louisiana He stated that it would be one of the most powerful events from 1850 to today: “This is a huge, massive storm. It will test us like we’ve never done it before,” He said John Bel Edwards. pure Mississippi mention it Emergency.
until the President subordinate United States of AmericaAnd Joe Biden, Intervened: “Hurricane Ida is devastating, it must be taken seriously, it is dangerous and endangers human lives. We pray for the best but we prepare for the worst.”

Here above we suggest ANSA video from Hurricane IDA.

