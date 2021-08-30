August 30, 2021

How 124 passengers on board are rescued – Libero Quotidiano

August 30, 2021

Tragedy in flight. captain Noshad Atoll GayomedA pilot of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has died in hospital after suffering a heart attack during the flight. The man, after an emergency landing, was hospitalized in a very serious condition in an Indian hospital. The 44-year-old captain was in intensive care at Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. On Friday, his last 124-passenger flight was in Biman, where he’s been working since 2002, starting with the first officer in the A310 and Boeing 777.

He later became a Boeing 737 pilot. “Captain Noshad once flew as a co-pilot. As a pilot, he had a good reputation and was also a good person,” the captain told the Daily Star. Shoaib Chowdhury Senior pilot in a 787-8 Dreamliner. The emergency landing at Nagpur International Airport was useless. The CT scan was done after the pilot showed hemorrhage in the brain.

The CEO and CEO of Biman, Dr. Abu Saleh Mustafa Kamal. Noshad leaves behind a wife and three sons. Saturday, Roshan Volpande, “Captain Noshad’s condition is critical, he is living with full ventilation support, suffering from cerebral hemorrhage and profuse bleeding, and is still unconscious,” said Assistant Director-General of Kingsway Hospital. Then the drama.

