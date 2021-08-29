August 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Afghanistan, "Taliban to allow evacuations after August 31".

Afghanistan, “Taliban to allow evacuations after August 31”.

Samson Paul August 30, 2021 1 min read

Afghanistan, evacuations and reassurances from the Taliban will come today. More than a hundred governments around the world confirmed in a joint statement that they had received assurances from the Taliban that Afghan citizens wishing to leave their country would be able to do so safely after August 31, the deadline for the withdrawal and evacuation of international forces. operations. This was stated in a memo from the White House, however, there is no explicit indication of a date.

“We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens and staff as well as Afghans who have worked with us and who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan,” said the memo signed among others also by the United States. Germany, United Kingdom and France.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan national who holds a travel permit from our country will be able to travel safely and in an orderly manner to their departure points and travel outside the country.”

The memo confirmed, before we conclude that the signatories “will continue to issue travel documents to certain Afghans and we have a clear expectation and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our countries.” that confirm this understanding.

READ  Algeria, nearly 200 people got drunk after swimming in the Mediterranean: "178 were hospitalized with lung infections"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

What is the truth about the rumors of the resignation of the Pope?

August 29, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Attack in Kabul and eyewitnesses: ‘Many killed in chaos at the hands of US forces’. The Pentagon: We are investigating

August 29, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“A disaster caused by the Americans who shot” – Il Tempo

August 29, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Bad surprise for those who thought they would take advantage of the €8000 mobile phone bonus

August 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Andrea Bocelli canta “O Sole Mio” e “You’ll Never Walk Alone at the Sentimental Party | musica

August 30, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Maxi asteroid points to the sun and can become visible to the naked eye

August 30, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Dates, times and how to watch it on TV and live

August 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt