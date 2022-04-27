Hubble reveals fascinating similarities between 25 exoplanets scattered across the universe

A group of scientists discovered Lots of very similar exoplanets From an atmospheric point of view, though, they are located in very remote and seemingly separate parts of the universe. The planets, 25 in all, are very similar to Jupiter: in other words, they are very hot gas giants that orbit their star at a relatively close distance, like our sun.

Planets identified by analysis More than 1,000 hours of data collection by Hubble Space Telescopes and Spitzer (who contributed 600 and 400 hours, respectively). Careful analysis has shown that the planets share many characteristics of their atmosphere and temperature, as well as various chemical properties. For example, it has been observed that in all the planets with a temperature of more than 2000 °C, they are affected by thermal inversion (the atmosphere is much warmer than the surface, to simplify a lot) and almost always contain metals in a gaseous state such as titanium oxide, oxide of vanadium, and iron hydride; Whereas in those below 2,000°K, there is absolutely no thermal reversal and there are no metals mentioned above in the atmosphere.