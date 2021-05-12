The epidemic of Covid 19 You have changed everyone’s life in a profound way. A feline virus has put our health at risk. The measures taken by the government were many. Restrictions of all kinds, closure of various activities, curfews. Unfortunately, these are sacred rules even if they are difficult to respect.

The well-being of every citizen is at stake. The implications for mental health are immense and sometimes overlooked. In the next few lines we will deal with an urgent issue.

Here’s how to recognize and solve the most common psychological problems that can affect each of us during a pandemic.

Malaise and malaise

First of all, it is important to understand what is meant by discomfort or discomfort. It refers to an overarching concept that includes multiple factors. It is not enough to be free from diseases that afflict the body. We must be at peace with ourselves and with the world around us. However, the primary distinction is subjective perspective. Something unimportant to one person can be a tragedy for another person.

mixed feelings

In the face of an epidemic and restrictions, conflicting feelings can be experienced. There is a risk of suppressing them and expelling them because of their power. Failure to express one’s experiences can lead to disastrous consequences. We should always talk and address moods and emotions.

Relationship deterioration

Relationships are affected greatly. One is afraid of the other. Close physical relationship is the primary means for the spread of the epidemic. This problem can be fought through mutual exchange with friends and relatives. Here, too, it is necessary to talk about it and clarify doubts and concerns.

Social stigma

Those who contract the coronavirus are almost always seen as contagious. There is a risk of social stigma. A label that avoids and isolates the victim. Therefore it is imperative that we are always open to dialogue. You can stay close to anyone even from a distance. With phone calls, video calls and messages. Sibling and availability are the best antidote to indifference.