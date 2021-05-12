Four people on the International Space Station in January

squeeze out Space tourism. In July Blue origin It will bring a civilian to an altitude of 100 kilometers, while in September, four people will board a Crew Dragon and orbit the Earth for three days (mission SpaceX 4 inspiration). In 2023 it will be the project’s turn my dear Which includes a tour around the moon with SpaceX Starship. NASA has now announced The Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) that will transport four civilians to the International Space Station in January 2022.

Axiom Mission 1: Four civilians on the International Space Station

Axiom Space It is a company that was founded in 2016 with the aim of building a private satellite station. However, the first step is to bring four civilians to the International Space Station with the SpaceX Crew Dragon crew. NASA announced that the January mission will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will stay on the International Space Station for a while Eight daysDuring which some scientific experiments will be conducted.

The four crew members, Michael Lopez Alegria (former NASA astronaut), Larry Connor, Mark Pathhe and Eitan Steppe, will receive training from both NASA and SpaceX, which is currently expected in the summer. Mission costs are prohibitive (only the “ticket” that has to be paid to SpaceX costs more $ 50 million), But the goal is to collect important data on the effects of being in space.

Axiom Space was chosen by NASA to build Housing unit It will be linked to the International Space Station by the end of 2024.