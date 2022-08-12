Johnson & Johnson: Talcum powder will no longer be sold from 2023

Milan – the giant Johnson & Johnson It will suspend worldwide sales of talcum powder from next year. The decision is linked to the many lawsuits the company has to face, more than 40,000, over the alleged link between the product and ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. Meanwhile, the company is moving to similar products based on cornstarch for children, although the company has consistently reiterated its position that decades of independent research shows the product is safe to use. “As part of our global portfolio assessment, we have made a business decision to move to a complete cornstarch-based talcum powder portfolio,” it said in a statement. The company added that this product is already sold in countries around the world. At the same time, J&J reiterated that “our position on the safety of talc has not changed.”

In February, a New Jersey court upheld J&J’s bankruptcy filing due to the need to deal with talc-related lawsuits. In 2018 Missouri jury The company was ordered to pay $4.7 billion After 22 women accused J&J of using asbestos in talc and baby products that caused ovarian cancer.