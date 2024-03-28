He found an “injured little hedgehog” on the sidewalk and took him to the vet: “Treat him.” Then the shocking discovery: It was Pom Pom

The story of this woman who found a pom-pom on the sidewalk, thought it was a little hedgehog in difficulty, and quickly rescued him is going around the world.

He thought it was an injured hedgehog, but instead it was just a ball of wool. The story of this woman who found a pom-pom on the sidewalk, thought it was a little hedgehog in difficulty, and quickly rescued him has been going around the world. She took him home with her, hugging him and looking for him […]

He thought so wounded hedgehog, Instead it was just Pounds for Lana. The story of this woman who found a pom-pom on the sidewalk, thought it was a little hedgehog in difficulty, and quickly rescued him has been going around the world. She took him home with her, cuddled him and tried to keep him warm during the night, waiting to go straight to the vet the next morning.

Although the woman noticed that the hedgehog was a little lighter and more delicate than usual, she did not suspect anything until the next morning, when she took him to the clinic at Lower Moss Wood Nature Reserve & Wildlife Hospital in Knutsford, Cheshire, UK. . . This was how he made this amazing discovery. Clinic director Janet Kutz immediately noticed this anomaly: “EIt was so light and soft that I knew immediately it wasn't a hedgehog“, she explained in an interview with the BBC. Upon closer examination, I realized that it was a simple woolen pom pom, one of those found on hats.

When the woman discovered the truth, she felt very embarrassed: “I apologized and left very quickly.” Kutz continued. But his interest in the “hedgehog” made everyone smile. Yes, because although wrong, the woman's gesture is still a masterful example of how to act when one's soul is in difficulty.