Green Pass su Apple Wallet

Apple made download officially iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. update for Iphone And a full-bodied iPad, with plenty of new features on board. Among these there is also the possibility to enter a file green pass On Apple Watch, but unfortunately not yet in Italy. Don’t worry though: there is an alternative way to do this, Tested and working.

iOS 15.1 Available for Download

a Update It is long overdue because it is full of news. Below, the full changelog:

SharePlay SharePlay is a new way to share FaceTime experiences synchronized with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps from the App Store.

Shared controls allow all participants to pause, start, rewind, and fast forward.

Smart Volume automatically lowers the volume of a movie, TV show, or song when a friend is speaking.

Apple TV supports the option to watch shared video on a larger screen while continuing a FaceTime call on iPhone.

Screen sharing allows all participants in a FaceTime call to view photos, browse the web, or assist each other during an activity. camera Record video in ProRes format with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Setting to disable automatic camera switching when taking photos and videos in macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple Wallet Support for COVID-19 Vaccine Cards allows you to add and show verifiable vaccination data from Apple Wallet. Translation Support for Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) in translation and system-wide translation application. a house New automation activation options are based on existing measurements of humidity, air quality, and brightness sensors compatible with HomeKit. Quick commands New preset actions for superimposing text on images or GIFs. This release also fixes the following issues: The Photos app may incorrectly indicate that the storage space was full when importing photos and videos.

The Weather app may not display the current temperature for My Location and incorrectly display animated background colors.

Audio playback from an app can pause when the screen is locked.

The wallet may close unexpectedly if you use VoiceOver with multiple tickets.

Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected.

Battery algorithms on iPhone 12 models have been updated to more accurately estimate battery life over time.

As expected, this is a fundamental, and therefore heavy, update. The download Weighs 1.35 GB: Upgrade to iOS 15.1 Only if there is a stable internet connection and connect the iPhone charging before installing it.