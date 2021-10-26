October 26, 2021

Green Pass su Apple Wallet

Gerald Bax October 26, 2021

Apple made download officially iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. update for Iphone And a full-bodied iPad, with plenty of new features on board. Among these there is also the possibility to enter a file green pass On Apple Watch, but unfortunately not yet in Italy. Don’t worry though: there is an alternative way to do this, Tested and working.

iOS 15.1 Available for Download

a Update It is long overdue because it is full of news. Below, the full changelog:

SharePlay

  • SharePlay is a new way to share FaceTime experiences synchronized with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps from the App Store.
  • Shared controls allow all participants to pause, start, rewind, and fast forward.
  • Smart Volume automatically lowers the volume of a movie, TV show, or song when a friend is speaking.
  • Apple TV supports the option to watch shared video on a larger screen while continuing a FaceTime call on iPhone.
  • Screen sharing allows all participants in a FaceTime call to view photos, browse the web, or assist each other during an activity.

camera

  • Record video in ProRes format with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
  • Setting to disable automatic camera switching when taking photos and videos in macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple Wallet

  • Support for COVID-19 Vaccine Cards allows you to add and show verifiable vaccination data from Apple Wallet.

Translation

  • Support for Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) in translation and system-wide translation application.

a house

  • New automation activation options are based on existing measurements of humidity, air quality, and brightness sensors compatible with HomeKit.

Quick commands

  • New preset actions for superimposing text on images or GIFs.

This release also fixes the following issues:

  • The Photos app may incorrectly indicate that the storage space was full when importing photos and videos.
  • The Weather app may not display the current temperature for My Location and incorrectly display animated background colors.
  • Audio playback from an app can pause when the screen is locked.
  • The wallet may close unexpectedly if you use VoiceOver with multiple tickets.
  • Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected.
  • Battery algorithms on iPhone 12 models have been updated to more accurately estimate battery life over time.

As expected, this is a fundamental, and therefore heavy, update. The download Weighs 1.35 GB: Upgrade to iOS 15.1 Only if there is a stable internet connection and connect the iPhone charging before installing it.

