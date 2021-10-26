Green Pass su Apple Wallet

Apple made download officially iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. update for Iphone And a full-bodied iPad, with plenty of new features on board. Among these there is also the possibility to enter a file green pass On Apple Watch, but unfortunately not yet in Italy. Don’t worry though: there is an alternative way to do this, Tested and working.
iOS 15.1 Available for Download
a Update It is long overdue because it is full of news. Below, the full changelog:
SharePlay
- SharePlay is a new way to share FaceTime experiences synchronized with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps from the App Store.
- Shared controls allow all participants to pause, start, rewind, and fast forward.
- Smart Volume automatically lowers the volume of a movie, TV show, or song when a friend is speaking.
- Apple TV supports the option to watch shared video on a larger screen while continuing a FaceTime call on iPhone.
- Screen sharing allows all participants in a FaceTime call to view photos, browse the web, or assist each other during an activity.
camera
- Record video in ProRes format with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
- Setting to disable automatic camera switching when taking photos and videos in macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple Wallet
- Support for COVID-19 Vaccine Cards allows you to add and show verifiable vaccination data from Apple Wallet.
Translation
- Support for Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) in translation and system-wide translation application.
a house
- New automation activation options are based on existing measurements of humidity, air quality, and brightness sensors compatible with HomeKit.
Quick commands
- New preset actions for superimposing text on images or GIFs.
This release also fixes the following issues:
- The Photos app may incorrectly indicate that the storage space was full when importing photos and videos.
- The Weather app may not display the current temperature for My Location and incorrectly display animated background colors.
- Audio playback from an app can pause when the screen is locked.
- The wallet may close unexpectedly if you use VoiceOver with multiple tickets.
- Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected.
- Battery algorithms on iPhone 12 models have been updated to more accurately estimate battery life over time.
As expected, this is a fundamental, and therefore heavy, update. The download Weighs 1.35 GB: Upgrade to iOS 15.1 Only if there is a stable internet connection and connect the iPhone charging before installing it.
