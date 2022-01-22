Green classification, EU experts unexpectedly refuse to include nuclear and gaseous substances in the draft: they violate the principle of doing no harm to environmental goals

as much European nuclear power Not already written: in the draft document to be sent to the European Commission, the EU experts who helped build classification From sustainable energy sources They say “no” to nuclear power in the new green classification explain that Gas It can only return if emissions are drastically reduced. An unexpected novelty after the EU Commission first included corn energy and natural gas in a draft green classification, then postponed the adoption of the delegated law, tentatively scheduled for January 12, precisely with the aim of allowing more time for experts and member states to analyze the text. If the positions of the latter, starting with the opposing Paris and Berlin, do not change one iota, then EU expert group If he’s getting ready He refuses Draft to-do list Circumstances Which can be considered for natural and nuclear gas “Green” activities And therefore , bankable. Only a few days ago, the last statements on this matter by the head of the authority, Ursula von der Leyen, under which gas and nuclear ‘Essential to the transition’. Now Brussels is about to end consultations on the regulation that was launched last December 31, while its adoption is expected in the coming weeks. The time it would take for the EU Commission to examine contributions from countries and experts before unveiling the final version of the proposed delegated law.

EU experts refused – According to a draft document prepared by experts, financial times, the reject nuclear power It derives from the fact that, although there are virtually zero emissions, it does not respect the basic principle of “do no significant harm” to the targets set by the classification. From the protection of water and marine resources, to the transition to a circular economy, and from pollution prevention and control, to the protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems. Moreover, even if it was Gas emitting less than coal, it cannot be considered a sustainable activity in line with the objectivesParis Agreement Unless there is a substantial reduction in emissions up to a maximum of 100gCO2eq/kWh. Thus, the document rejects the commission’s proposal as sustainable Central Gas It has a maximum emissions limit of 270 grams of CO2-eq per kilowatt-hour or with annual emissions averaging 550 kg of CO2-eq per kilowatt-hour or less over a 20-year period. The point now is to understand how successful this document has been in modifying a delegated law proposal on the classification that the Commission intends to adopt and which it has arrived at after two years of discussions and many consultations, including public consultation.

countries positions – Meanwhile, pending the meetings of these hours between the energy ministers of member states meeting in Amiens, they emphasized in a public message “no to nuclear energy” as well. Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg e Spain. Germany has already done so with the words of the Social Democratic chancellor Olaf Schulze: “Exiting nuclear energy is correct. We have chosen other paths and will push towards renewable energies.” And if gas and nuclear energy are not officially on the agenda of the Amiens summit, then the ministers of the four countries opposed to nuclear energy in the rating once again reiterate the concerns that have already been expressed in recent months. For them, regulations setting out necessary requirements for activities associated with energy exporters to be beneficial to the energy transition “is a step backwards” and “sends a bad signal to financial markets,” risking “being rejected by investors” and impeding the progress of clean technologies for decades, diverting Investments needed to renewable energy sources.

regenerative knot – An aspect that should not be underestimated given this, according to the data Eurostat Published in the last hours by the Commission, the France It is the only EU country that has not met the 2020 target for renewables set out in Directive 2009/28: the Union as a whole has reached 22% of final energy consumption satisfied by the rate of return on resources, two percentage points above the target, even if some countries use transfers Statistical, this is the European cooperation instrument that allows the exchange of virtual shares of clean energy. Sweden, Croatia e Bulgaria They exceeded the target by between seven and 11 percentage points. Italy had to reach the 17% target of 20.4%. On the other hand, France, which was supposed to reach 23%, recorded a gap of 3.9 percentage points. Legambiente, Greenpeace, Kyoto club and WWF assure that renewables will be the best solution to counteract the exorbitant bills that are often talked about in these hours. But this is clearly not the path Paris has taken.