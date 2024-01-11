Google launches Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 on compatible Pixels: Several bugs have been fixed

A month after the previous beta, Google released the beta on Pixel, Tablet, and Fold QPR2 beta 3 For Android 14, it may be the latest from the second version “Quarterly platform releases” Which is according to expectations It will arrive as a public update next March. Also issued Update for Pixel Watch With the Security patches updated January 2024. The new firmware is available for all four Pixel Watch models: Pixel Watch (GPS), Pixel Watch (GPS + LTE), Pixel 2 Watch (GPS) H Pixel Watch 2 (GPS + LTE).

QPR2 beta 3

QPR2 Beta 3 is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and for the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Remember they are no longer supported and won't even get this QPR (besides the first one released last December). These are the details of Android 14 QPR2 beta 3 builds: Builds: AP11.231215.007

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: January 2024

January 2024 Google Play Services: 23/45/23 It is possible to install Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 in OTA mode On all compatible Pixels enrolled in the Android Beta program. Devices with Beta 2 It will be updated automatically within 5 days.

Although QPRs are usually stable, Google is still warning users about this release There may be various stability, battery or performance issues. In addition, for users with accessibility needs, this version may not be suitable for everyday use. In fact, some applications, whether system or third-party, They may not work as expected When they run on this version. QPR beta builds for Android 14 have not yet been approved by the Compatibility Testing Suite (CTS), but have passed initial testing and provide a stable set of pre-release APIs for developers. Apps that rely on certified versions of CTS or that use SafetyNet APIs may not work normally on QPR beta builds of Android 14.

Release notes

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 addresses the major issues described in the following list and includes fixes for some issues not mentioned here. Issues reported by developers and users Fixed an issue where SPIR-V OpShiftLeft followed by OpShiftRight sequences did not produce the expected results for versions 43.0 and 44.0 of the ARM Vulkan drivers. (No. 314048080)

Fixed issues that sometimes caused Bluetooth connections to drop for some devices. (No. 315324137, No. 317798832)

Fixed issues that sometimes caused the device to crash or become unresponsive after a reboot. (No. 317282987, No. 316689583, No. 316188779)

Fixed issues that caused devices to restart in idle mode in some rare cases. (No. 316903919, No. 316557374)

Fixed an issue that caused Live Wallpapers to stop moving. (No. 312869160)

Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from being activated in some cases. (No. 311934282) Other issues have been resolved Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented multi-finger gestures from working.

Fixed an issue where the device screen would not turn on initially when double tapping the screen or pressing the power button.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused higher than normal CPU usage during video playback.

Fixed a system issue that sometimes caused poor audio quality or increased power consumption during calls.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard would always appear even if the “Swipe up to start searching” setting was disabled in system settings.

Fixed an issue that sometimes resulted in no haptic feedback occurring when the user unlocked the device using their fingerprint.

We fixed an issue with Pixel Fold devices where sometimes, after the user unlocked the device while it was folded, the inner screen would not turn on after opening the device.

Several issues affecting system stability, performance, connectivity, camera, and accessibility have been fixed. Google app The Summary Assistant sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.

downloading pictures