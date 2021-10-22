Gas supplies from Gazprom to Italy increased

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211022/aumentate-le-forniture-di-gas-in-italia-da-parte-di-gazprom-13425524.html
22.10.2021
Since the beginning of 2021, Gazprom has increased gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the Russian energy company's Telegram channel. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, discussed the prospects for developing the European low-carbon energy sector, underlining the important role of natural gas in ensuring its stable operation. Gazprom's exports to foreign countries outside the CIS, according to preliminary data, increased for nine and a half months of 2021 compared to the same period last year by 13.1%, reaching 152.2 billion cubic meters of gas.
Since the beginning of 2021, Gazprom has increased gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to the same period last year, the Russian energy company’s Telegram channel reported.
It should be noted that at a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, discussed the prospects for the development of the European low-carbon energy sector, underlining the important role of natural gas to ensure its stable operation.
“It was noted that since the beginning of 2021 Gazprom has increased Russian gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to the same period in 2020,” the statement read.
Gazprom’s exports to foreign countries outside the CIS, according to preliminary data, increased for nine and a half months of 2021 compared to the same period last year by 13.1%, reaching 152.2 billion cubic meters of gas.
