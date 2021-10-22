October 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gas supplies from Gazprom to Italy increased

Gas supplies from Gazprom to Italy increased

Karen Hines October 22, 2021 2 min read

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211022/aumentate-le-forniture-di-gas-in-italia-da-parte-di-gazprom-13425524.html

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

the news

that it

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/311/16/3111687_212:0:2941:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_444ce15a69e84706cb1cb937cc5c6e25.jpg

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Italy, Gazprom, Russia, Energy, Russian Gas

The Russian energy company increased gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to 2020.

Since the beginning of 2021, Gazprom has increased gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to the same period last year, the Russian energy company’s Telegram channel reported.

It should be noted that at a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, discussed the prospects for the development of the European low-carbon energy sector, underlining the important role of natural gas to ensure its stable operation.

See also  12 tips from a money coach to save on vacation

“It was noted that since the beginning of 2021 Gazprom has increased Russian gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to the same period in 2020,” the statement read.

Putin insists that the gas shortage in Europe is the fault of Brussels policy, and Russia has nothing to do with it

Gazprom’s exports to foreign countries outside the CIS, according to preliminary data, increased for nine and a half months of 2021 compared to the same period last year by 13.1%, reaching 152.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Furniture and Renovations Bonus: Extends to 2022

October 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

National taxi strike, tomorrow will be Black Friday: ‘No to Uber’ – Chronicle

October 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Work – crises and unemployment … but he who seeks does not find

October 21, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

‘What they found inside’, a disturbing international issue – Libero Quotidiano

October 22, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

The Mediterranean hurricane is heading towards Catania, with a strong wave of bad weather coming

October 22, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Gas supplies from Gazprom to Italy increased

October 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Harrison Ford goes to Mondello and loses his credit card, the citizen finds it and takes it to the police

October 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese