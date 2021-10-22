https://it.sputniknews.com/20211022/aumentate-le-forniture-di-gas-in-italia-da-parte-di-gazprom-13425524.html

Gas supplies from Gazprom to Italy increased

Gas supplies from Gazprom to Italy increased

The Russian energy company increased gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to 2020. 22.10.2021, Sputnik Italia

Since the beginning of 2021, Gazprom has increased gas supplies to Italy by 15.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the Russian energy company’s Telegram channel. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, discussed the prospects for developing the European low-carbon energy sector, underlining the important role of natural gas in ensuring its stable operation. Gazprom’s exports to foreign countries outside the CIS, according to preliminary data, increased for nine and a half months of 2021 compared to the same period last year by 13.1%, reaching 152.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

