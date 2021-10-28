October 28, 2021

Free Lovecraft themed game to celebrate the start of Halloween sales – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 28, 2021 1 min read

that it Gog I left Halloween Sale 2021 Which will run until November 3, 2021. In addition to discounts, a free game, which serves to celebrate the happy event. It’s called Dagon and it’s a narrative adventure naturally based on the works of H.P. Lovecraft.

for redemption DagonYou must have a valid and unrestricted GOG account. Getting her is easy, just go for hers page And buy it as you would with normal games. In this case, nothing will be removed from your credit card, because the rate is zero.

For the rest, between Offers GOG itself reports:

  • Elvira Horror Pack (-10%)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines (-50%)
  • Moondown (-30%)
  • Arkham Horror: Mother’s lap (-50%)
  • Jamdic (-10%)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY (-80%)
  • Diablo + Hellfire (-15%)
  • GRIME (-15%)
  • Phantasmagoria (-35%)
  • BloodRayne: Terminal Cut (-35%)

If you want, there are also some interesting games just launched like The Shore, an adventure always inspired by Lovecraft, Just Cause 1 and 2, and the classic survival horror Tormented Souls.

Moreover, some very useful flash offers will be activated every 48 hours. The first are SOMA (-90%) and ROCKEY (-35%). Others will follow.

GOG sales page

See also  Far Cry 5 is free this weekend on all platforms - Nerd4.life

