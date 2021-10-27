October 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Usage: 3 New York schools ban squid costumes for Halloween – last hour

Samson Paul October 27, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) — NEW YORK, Oct. 27 — The costumes of the hugely popular Netflix series Squid Game are probably among the most popular for Halloween, but not in elementary schools in the Fayetteville-Manlios area of ​​upstate New York. In fact, three principals sent an email to parents of the pupils, saying that red clothes and black masks are prohibited due to the South Korean series’ “violent message”. This restriction came after Syracuse-area school administrators explained that students were playing a version of the survival game that sparked much controversy. “Due to concerns about the potentially violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate,” read the letter to parents from Mott Road Elementary School, which was reported by the New York Post: “Even a Halloween costume inspired by this series does not meet our needs. Lines . Guide “.

Squid Game tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a deadly survival game to win the prize pool of 45.6 billion won, or roughly 33 million euros. After debuting in September on Netflix, nearly 111 million viewers watched the episodes, making it the most popular series on the platform, but also sparking a lot of controversy due to its violent nature. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

China to the United States: “Taiwan has no right to participate in the United Nations”

October 27, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Canary volcano, earthquake in La Palma after eruption: risk of more violent tremors

October 27, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

GFVip, Soleil, and Kardashian’s friendship: ‘They came to his parties’

October 26, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Usage: 3 New York schools ban squid costumes for Halloween – last hour

October 27, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Quote 102 for one year only, lower citizenship income after two rejections

October 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Artists who will perform at MTV EMA 2021

October 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Some possible rain until Thursday, bad bad weather on Friday «3B Meteo

October 27, 2021 Karen Hines