October 12, 2021

Dopo PES addio anche a Fifa? Spunta il nome del prossimo titolo di EA

Goodbye to FIFA after PES? Check the following EA title name | esports

Gerald Bax October 12, 2021

The world of football video games has already lost PES, from this edition Konami He renamed his own game eFootballAnd now you risk losing another historic brand: the FIFA. Moreover electronic arts Actually it’s ready for Rebranding For his own football epic, with FIFA 22 that could become the final chapter. In fact, last week EA announced its plans to change the name, has already begun discussions with the international federation in an official way to stop the cooperation, and has filed multiple registrations in the UK for a new trademark, as it has been revealed. VGC, should become the name of the following video game if negotiations with FIFA are closed with the effective conclusion of cooperation:EA SPORTS FC”, compared to the current name of the franchise “EA SPORTS FIFA”. In this sense, a few days ago, the General Manager of the EA Sports Group, Cam Weber, explaining: “Looking forward, we are also exploring the idea of ​​rebranding EA Sports’ global football games. This means that we are reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other partnerships, officers and licenses in world football.” In fact, having official names in games wouldn’t be in jeopardy, Webber explains: “After years of building our global franchise, we also know that authenticity is essential to experience. That’s why we focus so much energy on the collective strength of our 300+ licensed partners Singles, giving us access to more than 17,000 athletes in more than 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 tournaments around the world.We constantly invest in the most important partnerships and licenses for players, and for this reason, our game is the only place to play authentically in the Champions League UEFA, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, and many more. The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will allow us to continue to bring unparalleled authenticity to EA Sports’ football matches now and for many years to come.”

