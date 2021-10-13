Ford Tourneo Connect: Here’s the new generation

FORD-VOLKSWAGEN COOPERATION From the beginning of next year, the first fruits of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be visible and appreciated by customers. The first “common” product is Ford Tourneo Connect, the passenger version of Transit Connect. In fact, the third generation of the blue oval space multi-car will be born on the Volkswagen Caddy platform, which in turn is derived from the eighth generation Golf. Later, a new Volkswagen pickup will arrive, which is slated to succeed the Amarok, which stopped production over a year ago and is based on the best-selling Ford Ranger.

Take advantage of the new platform, the Ford Tourneo Connect Just unveiled, and also on display, Transit Connect introduces all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch gearbox for the first time on a Ford product in this segment, as well as a whole slew of high-tech features, like reconfigurable hardware and driving aids. In this regard, it is worth noting the Pro Trailer Backup Assist for simplifying maneuvers while towing and the track maintenance system.

On the passenger version of Ford Tourneo Connect Flexible interiors and an optional seven-seater configuration feature a choice of two lengths to meet every need. This makes it suitable for many purposes, such as transporting camping and sports equipment, while at the same time proving to be a workable partner for small businesses.

Flexible and practical cabin The new Ford Tourneo Connect offers seven-seat space in both L1 and L2 short wheelbase and long wheelbase models for added comfort and versatility. When not in use, the second and third row of seats can be folded, folded or removed to create a spacious loading compartment for work or sports equipment. The front passenger seat folds down to allow items up to 3m in length such as a kayak, disassembled furniture or planks to be safely transported inside the vehicle.

Large sliding side doors on each side of the vehicle help children and the elderly get in and out of confined spaces, unlike traditional doors that often cannot open fully. Comfort is enhanced by numerous cup holders, compartments and charging sockets, while the available panoramic glass roof and dual-zone climate control help make the cabin more airy and comfortable on long road trips. Durable, easy-to-clean rubber mats are available as an accessory for added comfort and protection.

Customers who choose the Titanium and Active versions can also order comfortable seats with extendable thigh support for the legs and four-way electric lumbar adjustment certified by the German independent Aktion Gesunder Rücken eV AGR (Campaign for a Healthier Appearance).

With the second and third row seats removed, the Ford Tourneo Connect offers up to 3.1 cubic meters of cargo volume on L2 models and 2.6 cubic meters on L1 models. It’s easy to carry taller items or bulky entertainment equipment with a maximum carrying length of 226 cm behind the first row of seats, 145 cm behind the second row and 62.9 cm behind the third for the L2 variants (191, 110 and 31.7 cm for the L1 variants).

Carefully selected materials and finishes used in the passenger compartment of Ford Tourneo Connect It promises to create a sense of comfort and quality across the range, with details unique to each of the standard variants, such as the active model with its blue graphics and contrasting stitching.

Distinctive exterior style – the new Ford Tourneo Connect In line with the latest generation of Ford cars in terms of style. The front has been redesigned with powerful sculpted lines to create a sporty impression, with every detail feeling personalized. The active design, inspired by SUVs, provides an idea of ​​the special durability associated with fine details. The unique 17-inch alloy wheels have a two-tone dark metallic finish and are part of the distinctive Active Look, which includes a honeycomb grille, an aluminum-like fender panel and additional body moldings around the wheel arches, sills and fenders.

for new Ford Tourneo Connect Choose from ten different body colors such as the new Boundless Blue, the exclusive launch color for Tourneo Connect Active. The wheel style and finish details create strong overall differentiation throughout the range, providing customers with the ability to choose the version that best suits their lifestyle. The rest of the range instead includes Sport trim levels, which feature distinctive stripes on the hood, a more dynamic lower front bumper, 17-inch alloy wheels, titanium, with satin chrome detailing, tinted windows and 16-inch wheels.

For the first time also 4X4 – for the first time Ford Tourneo Connect It offers all-wheel drive, while the range of engines also offers the possibility to equip the car with an automatic transmission for petrol and diesel engines available on all lengths. There is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine that develops 114 hp and 220 Nm of torque and two EcoBlue diesels, respectively 122 hp and 320 Nm of torque, or 112 hp and 280 Nm of torque. Auto Start-Stop technology is standard across the range to improve efficiency. Both turbos feature the innovative “double-dosing” system that pumps AdBlue upstream from two selective catalysts to help reduce NOx and are also compatible with alternative fuels HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) and GTL (gas-to-liquids).

all versions Ford Tourneo Connect It is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, but a 7-speed PowerShift dual-clutch automatic transmission is available as an option. All-wheel drive is available on models equipped with a 122 hp 2-liter EcoBlue diesel engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox and does not affect interior space or payload height. Bottom engine protection is available from the factory to support customers who often drive on uneven surfaces.