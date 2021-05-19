Applications scheduled by June 15, 2021

REM batch for NASpI and earlier DIS-COLL At the beginning: the questions will be determined By June 15, 2021.

INPS confirms this with Press release on May 19, 2021 Reassuring the unemployed who were included in the public of beneficiaries thanks Support decreeYou have already placed an order via April 30, 2021.

Please note that the Limit Dated April 30th to order REM’s three shares March, April and May 2021, For all recipients of the action, it’s now delayed and set to May 31, 2021.

REM push for previous NASpI and DIS-COLL applications set by June 15, 2021

INPS reassures former recipients of NASpI and DIS-COLL who have ended up receiving compensation, by way of normal expiration, Between July 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021It will soon be known whether the applications already received by the institute will be accepted or not.

For those who, in fact, submitted an application for REM 2021 before April 30 and met the requirements – it reads Press release dated May 19 – Questions will be determined By June 15th.

INPS – Press release dated May 19, 2021 Download the press release about Income Income, Specific Questions by June 15, 2021

Who, among other things, received a text message in which the exclusion from the benefit was reported: it is a notice regarding the absence of the necessary requirements for the perception of REM scholarships for families.

“The Notice of Exclusion, sent in recent days by INPS via text message to this category of applicants, should be understood as indicating only the absence of requirements for accessing the service provided under the Article. 12, Paragraph 1, of Decree-Law No. 41/2021. Therefore, this does not exclude subsequent acceptance of applications“.

Read it in the INPS press release.

REM for NASpI and earlier DIS-COLL: Different requirements regarding a REM family

instead of Extension of unemployment benefit For those who ended up realizing it in the form of a complete pandemic, in fact, Sostegni’s decree texted one Temporary extension of emergency income In the case of an expired check between July 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021.

The only other requirement is ISEE less than 30,000 euros per year.

According to the provisions Paragraph 2 of Article 12 of the Subsidy Decree, Former recipients of unemployment allowance will be able to obtain Reem 2021 For the above three monthly payments in the envisioned base measure for one-component households.

This is the minimum fee 400 euros Which, multiplied by the three months, amounts to 1,200 euros in total.

Therefore, not all the rules regarding the number of members of the family unit apply, on the basis of which the amount of the allowance is calculated, which must be proportional to the family’s income, the expenses incurred for any rent and also the transferred assets.

In short, he receives a high score from NASpI and previous DiS-COLLThe minimum allowance, Without the amount being multiplied by the parity scale based on the number of family members, as happens for REM 2021 for families.