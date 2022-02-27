Sanctions against Russia and Europe insist: freezing the assets of Putin and Lavrov

Listen to the audio version of the article

The package of sanctions against Russia, which was adopted on Thursday, February 24 by the 27 in the full Russian invasion of Ukraine, will target, in addition to the financial and banking sectors, the Kremlin: President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. New sanctions are already on the table. Meanwhile, European finance ministers argued that the EU’s strategy would have a certain impact on the Russian economy, and therefore presumably on the actions of the Russian government.

“At this point, President Putin and Minister Lavrov join the other leaders appointed by the European Union: Bashar al-Assad and Alexander Lukashenko – noted the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell -. We want to isolate Russia from the international community but we do not want to burden the population. ” Meanwhile, Russia was also excluded from the Eurovision festival and the organization of the UEFA Champions League final was withdrawn.

bis set of penalties

The second set of sanctions is much more diverse than the first adopted on Tuesday, February 22nd. In addition to affecting two CEOs in Russia and various other people, it affects the financial sector, the oil sector (in refining), the transportation sector (75% of aircraft parts come from Europe and Canada), and the high-altitude sector. First technology (semiconductor export ban).

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire commented that the EU “wants to sever all links between Russia and the global financial system”. In an interview with the press before a meeting of finance ministers in Paris, he added: “We want to isolate Russia financially (…) We want to drain the financing” of the Russian economy.

According to the 27 sanctions, the sanctions passed on February 24, and officially adopted on the 25th by foreign ministers, will affect 70% of the Russian financial sector. In Paris, the government announced that a census of Russian citizens with assets in France had already begun with the aim of freezing assets.