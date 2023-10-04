October 4, 2023

Food consumption decreased by 5% – Targatocn.it

Food consumption decreased by 5% – Targatocn.it

Karen Hines October 4, 2023

It is important to relaunch food consumption in a situation where, due to rising prices, households have reduced the quantities of food and beverages purchased by approximately 5% in 2023. This is what Coldiretti said on the occasion of the entry into force of the agreement on the anti-inflation quarter.

Coldiretti Cuneo explains that the agreement supports families who highlight the difficulty of doing shopping, reducing purchases and looking for the lowest prices even by walking around the point of sale, changing stores, supermarkets or discounters in search of promotions for different products.

The anti-inflation basket must ensure compliance with current legislation relating to the fight against unfair trade practices, in particular that relating to the prohibition of selling below cost, as well as ensuring that distortions in the distribution of value do not occur.Highlights of the President of Coldiretti Cuneo, Enrico Nada.

The weight of initiative must be avoided – Coldiretti Cuneo Director adds, Fabiano PorcoIt is discharged on the weakest links of the chain, preserving agricultural producers’ budgets and the transformation chain, and protecting the production and employment fabric.“.

