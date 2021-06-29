Italiana Stock Exchange, commentary on today’s session (29 June 2021)

Slightly above parity Piazza Afari in the middle of the session. During the morning, the vitality of the bankers faded a little, rebounding after the difficulties of the previous day

At 12.50, the FTSEMib index rose 0.29% to 25,301 points While the stock rose 0.26% to 27.747 points. Average Capital was weak (+0.03%) while Star Index was up 0.41%.

In Milan, eyes are still focused on the bankers After the push-ups recorded in the previous session. According to a study by Kpmg conducted by Sole24Ore this morning, the Italian sector will soon have to deal with an increase in the stock of non-performing loans that could reach 180 billion euros by 2022.

UniCredit by 0.42%. The bank placed its first premium green bond worth €1 billion, with a maturity of 8 years and a purchase option after 7 years, intended for institutional investors. The bond, which is required to have a value of more than 3.25 billion euros, has been deposited with various types of institutional investors. The proceeds from this cause are intended to fund renewable energy, low environmental impact transportation, sustainable mobility, infrastructure, and “green” construction in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Positively Intesa San Paulo (+0.45%) while moving at different speeds BancoBPM (-0.36%) H Paper Bank (+ 0.16%).

In FTSEMib, progress Telecom Italia (+2,7%).

in decline Salvatore Ferragamo (-2.1%) announced yesterday the arrival of Marco Gobetti as CEO. Meanwhile, Jefferies analysts cut their “hold” judgment from the previous “buy”.

in decline Saipem (-0.83%) that has signed a contract with shipyards Samsung Heavy Industries to lease a new drilling vessel, the Samsung Santorini, which will be delivered in November 2021. The agreement, which lasts about two years, provides an option to purchase a vessel. The ship can drill at depths of more than 3,500 metres.



