Ferrari and NASA: dreams to chase

Engineering attracts crowds of high school graduates eager to glimpse their futures and understand how best to pursue their passion at Piazzale Tecchio for its Open Day (6, 7 and 8 February). Nine dedicated ways to present training, laboratory visits and above all many questions for teachers and other students. Attracts security and diversity of job opportunities Annamaria AscioneScientific Secondary School “F. “Silvestri” from Portici: “I had confirmation of that Computer engineering It is a sector with many job opportunities because it deals with incredibly current topics such as Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence”. And her colleague Sarah Esposito: “I started from the end: Where would I like to work? At Ferrari or my real dream is at NASA. Aerospace engineering can help me achieve this.”.

Even a friend Salvatore Belloni Interested in space: “I grew up on bread and Formula 1. My initial idea was mechanics, But as I approached I realized that Aerospaziale had a more complete and useful proposition for what I wanted to do: design a car in every aspect.” Surprise: “I didn't expect to be fascinated by so many other courses, e.g Chemical engineering or materials engineering“It's something I never thought about.” Alicia Stico, Licio “J. Mazzini, a linguistics major, decided to give engineering a chance, too: “I came here to get a general idea of ​​what the future has to offer and not stay with blinders on my way. I really liked biomedical engineering, who knows!.

Many students gravitate towards engineering management Sveva Mosela, Higher Institute “A. Gentileschi, majoring in humanities: “I remain firm on the choice Management engineeringListening to the list of teachings confirmed feelings I've always had. I couldn't choose the topic that interested me the most.” Hey Ludovica Alvino“Instituto M. Pagano”, linguistic title: “I have always dreamed of working in a large company. What attracts me to management engineering is The ability to solve complex problems in a simple way.” He adds: “I have participated in many open days, but this is the best organized.”. Love at first sight instead Martina Gallo Vittorio Emanuele II Classical High School: “I was leaning towards economics, however Now I understand what my life path is: Administrative Engineering. When I listened to the guidance counselor light up, I felt like I was talking to an older sister.” He adds: “I'll be here in September, it's nice too.”

Even for her friend Ariana Casarita The trend brought surprises: “I thought I was satisfied with the funding, but… I discovered civil engineering. “It seems to be a fairly versatile topic and I'm excited about the idea of ​​applying research advances and working with the environment we live in.” The most useful moment: “Student and teacher points. Hearing the direct experience of professors and students actually enrolled gave me a 360 degree view and went from an abstract idea to getting into it.”. For some students, the open day reinforced certainties e.g Luna Hood, Licio “M. Pagano, linguistic title: “I've always loved space. I came to the open day last year too, but now that I'm in fifth grade, I'm even more convinced: Aeronautical engineering is my passion”.

He thinks so too Michelangelo ErvolinoCaravaggio Scientific Secondary School, San Gennaro Vesuviano (NA): “I've always been passionate about computers And I thought so Computer engineering It was my way. The open day confirmed my interest and I can't wait to get started!” Chiara Santoro@Liceo Scientifico Telesi, from Telese, is satisfied with his arrival from Benevento: “It was worth it! The event was welcoming, inclusive and informative. I think management is the most practical and expendable course. It seems to me that it offers a broader vision than other types of engineering.”

Interested men Chemical Engineering s Materials engineering They proudly flaunt the canvas bag and what not Department toolsCome Federica Nappo, Classical High School “A. “Diaz” by Ottaviano: “It was fun taking the test! “I've always thought about chemistry, but certainly thanks to the presentations and the questions I asked other students, I know how to orient myself better.”. Hey Roberto Liccardo, Scientific Secondary School “C. Mazzini”: “I like Materials chemistry, design, discovering new frontiers of research and Study how new materials can be used to improve the environment and people's lives who live there”.

Not all attendees are high school graduates. Emmanuel Bove He is a fourth-year student at the Augusto Righi Technical Institute, industrial address, but he is already concerned about his future: “I fell in love with aerospace engineering And listening to the professor talk about him; He was very good at making complex topics understandable. For me, mentoring was something new and it was my first time setting foot in university, but I found interesting ideas to think about across the board.”

