EX CLAUDIA IN APRILIA: The space given to an association that helps poor families

Former building of Claudia in Aprilia: The City Council allocates spaces for the San Benedetto OdV Solidarity Center

Deed of Decision approved today, November 16, by Giunta Terra, Centro di Solidarietà San Benedetto OdV free of charge and for a period of 10 years, as provided by the Regulation on the Disposition of Municipal Heritage Deeds, space marked number “2 / b”, part of the structure ex Claudia.

The building, named Polo CulturAprilia (precisely the former Claudia), was involved in a recovery and redevelopment project using European financing, which provided for the use of the property as a multifunctional public space.

Over the years, the spaces have been allocated by the Council to various associations or bodies including the Carabinieri, CB Rondine, Italian Red Cross and Compagnia Teatro Finestra.

On April 22, the head of the San Benedetto OdV Solidarity Center Association, given the increasingly urgent request for help from the many Ukrainian families located in Aprilia, requested a new building in free concession, representing a situation of inadequate hygiene-health and poor safety of the population. A room that is currently used to carry out activities of collecting and sorting produce which contrasts with the poverty and social hardship of the area.

The activities of the San Benedetto OdV Solidarity Center Association consist of the delivery of food parcels to the poor and families in the Aprilia area, which is currently taking place in the ATER building in Via Mascagni 6, all available to the Foundation.

Now for its activities Centro San Benedetto will have a space of “2 / b”.