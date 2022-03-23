Evan Neumann, accused of several crimes related to the assault on the US Congress, has received political asylum in Belarus

Evan Neumann, an American man accused of several crimes related toAssault on the United States Congress On January 6, 2021, he was granted political refugee status in Belarus. Newman, 48, was indicted in the United States last July on 14 charges, including assaulting two policemen. Belarus does not have bilateral extradition treaties with the United States, and the asylum granted to Neumann makes it virtually impossible to repatriate him if convicted.

By July, Newman had already fled the United States and was in Ukraine. In August, however, he left Ukraine and went to Belarus on foot, convinced that he was being pursued by the Ukrainian authorities. He had told it himself in November in an interview with Belarusian Public Television beta.

In a new video released Tuesday by betaIn the Belarusian city of Brest, Neumann was seen receiving a document from an immigration officer granting him political refugee status.

Neumann has so far rejected the accusations against him about the events of January 6, 2021, and had already said in November that he had asked Protection of the Belarusian government, claiming that it was subjected to “political persecution” in the United States.